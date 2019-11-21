Louisiana drivers ranked as some of the most distracted drivers in the nation

Breaking News
Louisiana, U.S.A. (11/21/19)— As November is statistically one of the worst months of the year to drive in, a report was made on driving statistics.

According to QuoteWizard, Louisiana had 664 distracted driving fatalities, which accounts for 13.18% of total driving fatalities, over a five year period (2013-2017), giving the state an average of 132.8 distracted driving fatalities per year, making it the seventh highest rate in the nation.

In that same time span, there were 15,546 total distracted driving fatalities nationwide, which accounted for 6.22% of all driving fatalities in 2013, and down to 5.3% in 2017.

To see the full report and list of state rankings by QuoteWizard, click here.

