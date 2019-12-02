Live Now
Louisiana deputies storm the wrong house with search warrant

Louisiana

by: Associated Press

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A Louisiana sheriff has apologized to the pastor and retired schoolteacher whose home was stormed by officers searching the wrong house for a wanted man.

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said his office is investigating why the search warrant had the incorrect address.

The American Press reports deputies were looking for a 25-year-old wanted on domestic abuse battery charges.

Instead, deputies went Tuesday to the home of 79-year-old pastor Herman Weston and his wife Carol, who live with a granddaughter and her 3-week-old baby.

Carol Weston says officers stormed the house with their guns drawn.

She says she was handcuffed and walked to the street corner, with no explanation.

Herman Weston says he was “totally embarrassed” by the incident.

Mancuso says he met privately Wednesday with the Westons to apologize.

