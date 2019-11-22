Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Louisiana Department of Health reports second death related to vaping

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA/WVUE) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that a second person has died from complications related to vaping.

This is the second vaping-related death in Louisiana this week with the first death being confirmed Monday.

So far there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

The State Health Department has blamed three chemicals for an outbreak in lung illness cases with Vitamin E acetate being considered the main culprit. Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.

The State Health Department states if you do vape, monitor your symptoms for severe side effects and seek medical attention.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

76°F Overcast Feels like 76°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph NW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories