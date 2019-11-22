Louisiana Department of Health reports second death related to vaping

FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 file photo, a man exhales a puff of smoke from a vape pipe at a shop in Richmond, Va. During a Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 congressional subcommittee hearing, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official said she believes “hundreds more” cases have been reported to health authorities since the previous week. The CDC then put the tally at 530 confirmed and probable cases of the serious lung illnesses. Nine deaths have been reported. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA/WVUE) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting that a second person has died from complications related to vaping.

This is the second vaping-related death in Louisiana this week with the first death being confirmed Monday.

So far there have been 32 cases of lung injuries reported between August of 2019 until now.

The State Health Department has blamed three chemicals for an outbreak in lung illness cases with Vitamin E acetate being considered the main culprit. Vitamin E acetate serves as a thickening agent for the oil used in some e-cigarettes.

The State Health Department states if you do vape, monitor your symptoms for severe side effects and seek medical attention.