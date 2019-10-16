Louisiana child dies in backseat of hot car

A Louisiana woman is in jail charged with the death of a child who was left in a hot car.

Earlier in October, the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a medical complaint in reference to a child not breathing. Deputies found a two-year-old girl, Avril Sanabria, lifeless inside the home.

During the investigation, it was learned that the child was left in the custody and care of her aunt, Lezly Sanabria. During the course of the day after shopping, investigators say the suspect had left the child buckled in the backseat of the car. After approximately six hours, Lezly returned to the vehicle and discovered the child unconscious and not breathing inside of the car.

Based on the investigation, detectives arrested Lezly Sanabria for Negligent Homicide.