Louisiana appeals court: Pool cue murder wasn’t self-defense

Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (AP) – A Louisiana court has rejected a convicted murderer’s appeal arguing he killed a man with a pool cue in self-defense.

The Houma Courier reports 37-year-old Walter Rosario-Colon is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder in the death of Antonio Aguado Jr. An autopsy showed Aguado suffered a severe injury when a pool cue entered halfway through his head during a bar fight in 2016.

The outlet said Monday that the Louisiana 1st Circuit Court of Appeal affirmed Rosario-Colon’s conviction, rejecting that he acted in self-defense.

Rosario-Colon’s attorney, Bertha Hillman, had argued that evidence didn’t prove he swung the pool cue meaning to kill Aguado. But the court’s decision upholds prosecutors’ findings that the severity of the blow proves Rosario-Colon acted with intent to kill or cause “great bodily harm.”

