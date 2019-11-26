Live Now
Louisiana AG releases safety tips for Black Friday

Louisiana

by: Jonathan Freeman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Attorney General’s Office has released a list of tips for consumers ahead of Black Friday.

Attorney General Jeff Landry wants people to remember to be aware of their surroundings and to never leave personal items unattended.

Also, you will want to take extra precautions if your children are tagging along for the day. Be sure to have a selected location for everyone to meet in case the group gets separated and make sure your children have your cell phone number memorized in case of an emergency.

We’ve all seen the videos and stories of Black Friday shoppers turning on one another over an item on sale. Keep your cool. No deal is worth being injured or arrested over.

If you do go shopping, you might want to only take ONE credit card. That way if your purse or wallet is stolen, you only have to make one cancellation call.

Finally, stay vigilant when your out and about on the roads. A busy shopping day means a busy day on the roads and that means more chances for accidents.

For more consumer safety tips, you can call the Attoeny General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889 or visit www.AGJeffLandry.com.

