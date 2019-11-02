Live Now
Louisiana 8th grader collects books for Bossier school

Louisiana
Hannah Addison, a Haughton 8th grader, collected over 2 thousands books for Plantation Park Elementary. (Photo: Christian Piekos)

HAUGHTON, La. (AP) — A Haughton Middle School 8th grader loves to read and hopes to pass that on to others.

Hannah Addison made it her mission to collect books to give to Plantation Park Elementary. Though she started with a goal of collecting 250 books, her expectations were quickly exceeded.

KSLA-TV reports thanks to Addison, more than 2,000 books were donated to the school.

Addison says she has always loved books because they help you learn more and increase your vocabulary skills. She says they’re also a great way to escape from things that may be going on at home or school.

Plantation Park will be passing out the books to students to further foster a culture of literacy. Children will be able to select their own book to begin their own libraries.

Information from: KSLA-TV, http://ksla.com

Share this story

