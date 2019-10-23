Livingston SWAT commander, former school teacher wife arrested

Live Now
Louisiana
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) – A high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy and his wife, a Livingston Parish school teacher, have been arrested.

Dennis Perkins, who heads the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT team, was arrested in Sabine Parish on a charge of obstruction of justice.

The case is being handled by the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. That office is expected to release details about the arrests soon.

According to the jail records, Dennis Perkins was booked into the Sabine Parish Jail at 11:51 p.m. on Tuesday. He was booked in by investigators from the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. He was picked up while on a fishing trip at Toledo Bend.

Dennis Perkins was wanted out of Livingston Parish on charges of video voyeurism, pornography involving juveniles and obscenity, jail records show.

His wife, Cynthia Perkins, was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on a $500,000 bond. Her charges include pornography involving juveniles and two counts of first-degree rape.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has not released any comment.

