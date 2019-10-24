LIVINGSTON PARISH: Junior high school parent says school never told them a teacher was charged with 60 counts of child porn

(BRProud)- Bond is set for the Livingston parish couple facing dozens of child porn charges.



Former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Dennis Perkins is held on a 1.6-million-dollar bond. Former middle school teacher Cynthia Perkins is held on a half a $500,000 bond.

Parents say they are still wondering why they didn’t hear about this from the school system.

“I find it incredibly disturbing that she was working with children,” Heather Mann said.

Mann has an 11-year-old son that attends westside and she says her son’s school never told her what was going on and she had to find out on social media.

“I didn’t get a phone call from the school, an email, a letter or anything,” Mann said. “I’ve only seen what’s flying around Facebook,” she said.

Perkins resigned from Westside Junior High School on Wednesday. She was charged with 60 counts of production of child pornography of a juvenile under the age of 13 along with two counts of first-degree rape.



“She was arrested on child pornography charges and she’s working with middle school children that’s unacceptable,” Mann said.

LPSS released the following statement about the case:

“An employee of Livingston Parish Public Schools has resigned today as the result of an ongoing investigation by law enforcement.

Livingston Parish Public School officials became aware of the investigation early this morning and met with the employee, at which time the resignation was rendered and accepted.

The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office is handling the investigation. All questions concerning the investigation should be directed to the office’s investigation division at 225-326-6100.

Livingston Parish Public Schools is committed to the safety and security of all students and employees and is committed to working with the proper authorities as needed through the course of this investigation.”



Perkins husband was fired from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s office after he was arrested. He was a lieutenant for nearly 20 years. He was charged with: 60 counts of Production of Pornography Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of First-Degree Rape, three counts of Possession of Pornography Involving a Juvenile under the age of 13, two counts of Video Voyeurism and two counts of Obscenity.



The sheriff’s office released a statement saying:

“Denny Perkins was a lieutenant with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office & was over ‘Special Operations’. He served at the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2002.

Denny Perkins was terminated when Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard was made aware of charges & evidence provided by investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

‘It is a sad day for us, for all law enforcement officers, when you arrest one of your own. We at the LPSO work hard every day to retain the trust placed in us by our citizens. I understand this was a veteran law enforcement officer, one who had dedicated a lot of time & effort into this community, but as I have said in the past – no one is above the law. This type of alleged behavior will not be tolerated by me or anyone at the LPSO. I do not condone these alleged acts. I am disappointed. I have always considered Denny a friend & a family member. The Attorney General’s Office is leading this investigation. We are assisting & offering to cooperate in any way we can.’ – Sheriff Ard



It’s unclear if any victims attended Westside Junior High School.



