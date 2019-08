Isle de Jean Charles, La. (CBS NEWS)- Tropical Storm Chantal, churning in the north Atlantic, is no threat to land at the moment. But it's expected to be an above-average hurricane season, which is bad news for Native Americans on a small island off the Louisiana coast. Rising waters are swallowing up their island, making them some of America's first climate refugees.

Shrimper Steve Billiot is a member of the Houma Nation. For almost two centuries, his people have fished, hunted and farmed on and around Isle de Jean Charles. Now, the land is in danger of being lost to climate change.