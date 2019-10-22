Live Now
Lawsuit: ‘Both men ran for their lives and watched in horror as their co-workers were crushed’

Louisiana
Two large cranes from the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse come crashing down after being detonated for implosion in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Officials set off thundering explosions Sunday to topple two cranes looming precariously over a partially collapsed hotel in New Orleans, but most of one crane appeared to be left dangling atop the ruined building while the other crashed down. (David Grunfeld/The Advocate via AP)

The attorneys are pursuing a class action lawsuit in this case

NEW ORLEANS (WWL-TV) — Another lawsuit has been filed against the major players at the Hard Rock Hotel construction collapse site by workers.

In the lawsuit, the companies overseeing the project are accused of failing to properly design, inspect and supervise the project, as well as ignoring several safety problems at the construction site.

Frank Cuba, a foreman at the site, and Derek O’Brien, a plumber at the site, filed suit against Citadel Builders, Heaslip Engineering, Moses Engineers, Harry Baker Smith Architects, Kailas Companies and All Star Electric.

According to the lawsuit, Cuba and O’Brien were at the construction site when the half-finished building collapsed.

“Both men ran for their lives and watched in horror as their co-workers were crushed by construction debris…” the lawsuit reads.

The suit goes on to say that both men are experiencing symptoms of PTSD and respiratory health problems. They also “have a fear of contracting cancer similar to the first responders in New York when the Twin Towers collapsed.”

The attorneys are pursuing a class action lawsuit in this case. The suit hasn’t received approval to proceed as a class action.

More lawsuits against the same companies have been filed by people injured in the collapse, other workers and employees at nearby businesses who have been out of work since the collapse.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

