Lake Charles Police are looking for two suspects wanted for stealing iPhones from a Walmart store.

Police said that the duo entered the Walmart on Highway 171 and took four iPhones from a display case, and then left the store without paying.

The total value of the phones taken is over $ 2k, police said.

Anyone with information that can help police identify the suspects is asked to call Lt. Todd Chaddick with the Lake Charles Police Department at 337-491-1324.