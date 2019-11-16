Lake Charles Police discover apparent homicide

LAKE CHARLES, La. – Lake Charles Police making a welfare check this morning discovered a dead body instead, and foul play is suspected.

Police were asked to check on a resident near the intersection of Cline and Holmes streets shortly after 6 a.m. After finding the body, the Calcasieu Parish Coroner determined the manner of death to be a homicide. No further details have been released, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Willie Fontenot at (337) 491-1456 extension 5314.

