Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lake Charles man arrested for 36th time

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

A Lake Charles man was arrested Monday for the 36th time.   

38-year-old Gary Jamine Tezeno was taken into custody for speeding, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a legend drug, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Deputies say they also recovered over $4K in cash on Tezeno.

It happened when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding Monday night on Hwy 99.

He refused and deputies gave chase until his vehicle crashed near the Vallero gas station in Welsh.

Tezano then allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended at North Polk street and Rowson street.

A search of his vehicle revealed 90 one pint bottles of Promethazine.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

Crowley

66°F Clear Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

64°F Broken Clouds Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

66°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Generally clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

65°F Clear Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar