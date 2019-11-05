Lake Charles man arrested for 36th time

A Lake Charles man was arrested Monday for the 36th time.

38-year-old Gary Jamine Tezeno was taken into custody for speeding, driving under suspension, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer, possession of a legend drug, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff Deputies say they also recovered over $4K in cash on Tezeno.

It happened when deputies attempted to stop his vehicle for speeding Monday night on Hwy 99.

He refused and deputies gave chase until his vehicle crashed near the Vallero gas station in Welsh.

Tezano then allegedly fled on foot and was apprehended at North Polk street and Rowson street.

A search of his vehicle revealed 90 one pint bottles of Promethazine.