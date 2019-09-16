Lake Charles man arrested for allegedly stalking ex-girlfriend, burning wooden cross

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A 33-year-old Lake Charles man was arrested on allegations that he stalked and threatened his ex-girlfriend.

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 10 detectives received a stalking complaint from the alleged victim.

During the initial investigation detectives determined a suspect, identified as Kyle Faul, had allegedly sent the ex-girlfriend threatening messages and videos over social media.

“In one of the videos sent to the victim, detectives observed Faul burning a wooden cross and damaging some of her belongings,” Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

On September 11, after further investigation, a district judge signed a warrant for Faul’s arrest.

The suspect was located the following day at a local hotel and was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

He is charged with cyberstalking; stalking; intimidating, impeding, or injuring a witness and burning a cross intent to intimidate.

He is being held with no bond.