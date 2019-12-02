Lafourche man charged with additional sex crimes as fifth victim comes forward

THIBODAUX, La., (KLFY) — A Cut Off man faces additional sex crime charges after a fifth victim came forward with new accusations.

Gregory Berthusen, 53, of Cut Off, has been under investigation since October 2019 when detectives found he’d had illicit contact with three teenage juvenile girls. Later, an adult victim came forward, claiming Berthusen had abused her since she was nine years old.

Now, an additional fifth victim has come forward, and Berthusen is being charged with additional counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

In all, Berthusen is now charged six counts of Sexual Battery, four counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. His bail is now set at $705,000.

The investigation into Berthusen is continuing. Due to the nature of the crimes and investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Sean Scott of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4334.