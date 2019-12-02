Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Lafourche man charged with additional sex crimes as fifth victim comes forward

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:

THIBODAUX, La., (KLFY) — A Cut Off man faces additional sex crime charges after a fifth victim came forward with new accusations.

Gregory Berthusen, 53, of Cut Off, has been under investigation since October 2019 when detectives found he’d had illicit contact with three teenage juvenile girls. Later, an adult victim came forward, claiming Berthusen had abused her since she was nine years old.

Now, an additional fifth victim has come forward, and Berthusen is being charged with additional counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile and sexual battery.

In all, Berthusen is now charged six counts of Sexual Battery, four counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, and one count of Molestation of a Juvenile. His bail is now set at $705,000.

The investigation into Berthusen is continuing. Due to the nature of the crimes and investigation, detectives believe there may be additional victims. Any other victims are encouraged to contact Lieutenant Sean Scott of the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (985) 532-4334.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
9 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
36°F A clear sky. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
40%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
36°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
42%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
33°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar