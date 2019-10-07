La. state senate candidate arrested in connection to hit and run investigation

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) – A candidate for State Senate District 31 was arrested last week by the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office, following a hit and run, in which he was a passenger in the vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, Douglas Brown was the passenger in Danielle Ducote’s car on Highway 114 in Hessmer, when Ducote ran off the highway into a yard, hitting trees and shrubs and then left the scene.

A witness managed to get the plate number and called the sheriff’s office. When deputies showed up to Ducote’s home in Hessmer, she admitted to being the driver, but initially said she didn’t have a passenger. That’s when deputies said Brown, who was also in the house and appeared to be under the influence, became uncooperative and wouldn’t provide information either.

Deputies said Ducote later told deputies that Brown was in the car. Ducote was arrested and charged with hit and run and reckless operation. Her bond was set at $2000.

Brown was arrested after initially resisting and charged with obstruction of justice and resisting arrest. His bond was set at $9500.