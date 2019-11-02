Kenner 13-year-old accidentally shot by friend, police say

The Kenner Police Department said the 13-year-old victim was shot around 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 4300 block of California Avenue.

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a 13-year-old underwent surgery Thursday night after he was accidentally shot by another teenager in Kenner.

The Kenner Police Department said the 13-year-old victim was shot around 8:30 p.m. at his home in the 4300 block of California Avenue. Police say three 13-year-olds were playing in a garage when they discovered a rifle in a box. The teens reportedly took the gun out of the box and it accidentally discharged, striking one boy in the arm.

The police department said the 13-year-old who accidentally fired the gun immediately rendered first-aid and applied pressure to the other boy’s arm and then called 911.

“As of last update, the 13-year-old juvenile victim was in surgery,” a statement from the police department said. “It is still an ongoing investigation however, at this point it appears to be accidental.”

Kenner Police say the victim’s mother left him at the home shortly before the shooting and did not know that he had invited two friends to the house. The rifle reportedly belonged to another adult who had recently moved in and was storing his belongings in the garage.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.