Judge orders NBA Youngboy to serve some jail time, remain on house arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge rapper NBA Youngboy, who has been in jail since May, will serve another two months before he is placed on house arrest for the remainder of his probation.

Judge Bonnie Jackson issued the ruling on Friday, June 21. The rapper, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail, but was given credit for time served. He has roughly two months time remaining. Once released, he will be placed on house arrest for roughly 14 months.

Due to the ruling, Gaulden will not be allowed to perform. He will be required to wear a GPS monitor during his time on house arrest.

Gaulden was on probation for the 2016 shooting case for which he pleaded guilty. The plea deal sentenced Gaulden to three years of probation with a suspended 10-year prison sentence. One of the conditions of his probation was that he remain free of additional arrests and convictions.

On Feb. 11, 2019, Gaulden was arrested in Atlanta after an incident at the Hyatt House in which Gaulden allegedly directed a woman to keep housekeeping staff out of the room. The woman, Starr Thigpen, reportedly assaulted one of the staff members, striking her in the face.

Judge Jackson ruled to put his probation on hold while the district attorney’s office investigates a social media video allegedly showing Gaulden making violent threats.

Gaulden was ordered not to have contact with anyone in the video for the remainder of his probation.

Gaulden has been in jail since that incident.

