Judge: Brad Pitt, others can be sued over shoddy NOLA homes

Actor Brad Pitt poses for photographers at the photo call for the film ‘Ad Astra’ at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A judge has denied actor Brad Pitt’s request to be taken off a lawsuit that says his Make it Right Foundation built shoddy homes in the New Orleans area that was hit hardest by Hurricane Katrina.

The Times-Picayune/ The New Orleans Advocate reports Pitt and other foundation directors asked the court to remove them from the lawsuit, saying they weren’t personally responsible for the construction.

Judge Rachael Johnson denied the request last week.

Two homeowners filed the suit. Their attorney, Ron Austin, says the homes built by the foundation in the Lower Ninth Ward have infrastructural issues and residents have reported being sick.

More than 100 green Make It Right houses were built in 2008. The foundation sued the principal architect last year saying his designs were defective.

