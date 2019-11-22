Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Jefferson Parish teen accused of killing father with spear

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TERRYTOWN, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old Louisiana boy is accused of killing his 50-year-old father with a spear.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says the boy is in custody, facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Authorities have not released the victim’s name. He was pronounced dead Wednesday at their home in Terrytown.

News outlets report the sheriff’s office says the boy called 911 shortly after 9 a.m. to report that he had stabbed his father. When deputies arrived they found the man lying near the front door with multiple wounds. Crime scene technicians recovered a long, black spear and baseball bat from a garbage can.

Lopinto did not say what may have led to the violence, though he noted that boy may be suffering from mental illness.

Investigators are working to determine a motive.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

68°F Broken Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
10 mph ESE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
15 mph ESE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F Overcast. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Few Clouds

Breaux Bridge

69°F Few Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories