Jefferson Parish SO: 14-year-old admitted to killing father with spear

Louisiana
TERRYTOWN, La. (WWL-TV)— Authorities say a 14-year-old admitted to stabbing his father to death with a spear following an argument in Terrytown Wednesday morning.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the slaying happened around 9:13 a.m. in the 2100 block of Browning Lane. Deputies were called to the home after the boy called 911 and said that he had just stabbed his 50-year-old father.

Deputies arriving at the scene found a man stabbed several times inside the home. The 14-year-old was taken into custody and a spear and other weapons were recovered.

The sheriff’s office said a motive for the murder is still unknown at this time.

“We do believe, preliminary, that there is probably some mental illness involved in this,” Lopinto said. 


