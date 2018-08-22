Iraq to purchase US rice
Good news for local rice farmers. Iraq has agreed to purchase 15,000 metric tons of rice from the United States.
Louisiana is one of the top three rice producing states in the country, along with California and Arkansas.
The LSU Ag Center says Louisiana rice farmers grew 2.7 billion pounds of rice in 2017.
Acadiana Region and Northeast Louisiana account for most of the rice production in the state.
