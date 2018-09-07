Indictment: Natchitoches woman set baby on fire, went to work

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Melissa Gregory/The Town Talk)

(Alexandria Town Talk)- After Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith set baby Levi Cole Ellerbe on fire, she left him and went to work at IHOP, according to the indictment against her.

Smith is facing a first-degree murder charge in the July 18 death of the infant, who was just days from turning 7 months old. She was indicted Aug. 30 by a Natchitoches Parish grand jury.

Natchitoches Parish District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said at the time of the indictment that the investigation remains active.

The indictment contains some previously unreleased details in the case. Among other documents filed Wednesday with the Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court's Office is an order with a handwritten note that states Smith reportedly confessed.

The indictment reads that Smith took Levi from the Mayberry Trailer Park home of his mother, Hanna Nicole Barker, around 9:10 p.m. on July 17. She left the park in the 5600 block of the La. Highway 1 Bypass and took the boy about a mile away, to the 700 block of Myrtle Street.

It states that Smith poured gasoline on the baby and set him on fire. Then she went to work just before 10 p.m., it reads.

A call about the fire was received by the Natchitoches Fire Department around 10:25 p.m. It was made by a woman, Kanika Johnson, who saw it as she was driving to her Breda Avenue home.

