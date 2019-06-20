Humane Society of Louisiana encourages residents to support their local public shelters ( Photo: Mamou Animal Shelter) [ + - ] ( Photo: Oak Grove Animal Shelter) [ + - ] (Photo: Simmesport Animal Shelter) [ + - ]

NEW ORLEANS, La. (HSL) - The Humane Society of Louisiana ("HSL") recently launched its inaugural Louisiana Animal Shelter Support Campaign, which encourages residents to support their local public animal shelters in order to increase adoptions, lower euthanasia rates, and attract more resources. HSL is urging residents to visit their local shelters and donate their time or drop off bags of food, toys or treats for the animals housed there. HSL estimates that there are at least 100 public shelters in the state, with more than half of them in desperate need of additional support from the communities they serve.

"The vast majority of public shelters need more support, whether its structural upgrades or repairs to the buildings, the donation of cleaning supplies, the purchase of new computers, or simply buying extra pet food - virtually any size gift would help. We'd love to see more people, clubs, businesses, and civic associations volunteer or donate. If more people got involved on the local level, it would make life easier for the people who work at these shelters and the animals who are housed there," says Jeff Dorson, HSL Director.

HSL has received donations from several sources, including the Taylor Family Foundation which operates out of Florida, and several prominent individuals who have pledged several thousands of dollars. At least $1,000 worth of goods or services will be distributed to the following shelters:

The Town of Mamou Animal Shelter located in Evangeline Parish

The Town of Merryville located in Beauregard Parish

The Town of Simmesport located in Avoyelles Parish

Dr. and Mrs. Smart of New Orleans donated $6,000, with another $1,000 added by the Taylor Family Foundation to pay for the construction of a new roof that will cover the Oak Grove Animal Shelter. Presently, the dogs are housed in outdoor kennels and only have plastic igloos for protection from the sun and elements. The addition of a roof will be a significant improvement, according to HSL.

HSL recently contacted Simmesport Chief of Police Damion Jacobs, whose department oversees the operations of its newly reopened shelter, and informed him that HSL will donate $500 to a local veterinarian to treat any injured or ill sheltered animal and purchase up to $750.00 worth of supplies. Chief Jacobs, who visits the shelter on a regular basis, was very grateful for the donation and welcomes any and all support from Simmesport or nearby residents. To make additional donations or purchases, please call the Simmesport town hall at 318-941-2493.

HSL also wishes to single out the work of EPAR, Every Paw Animal Rescue, whose members volunteer at the Mamou Animal Shelter, located in Evangeline Parish. EPAR's volunteers, which number fewer than half a dozen, help more than 1200 dogs a year. This year they have transported 760 to new homes and adopted 58 - a remarkable number for a small town. EPARS greatly needs bags and cans of adult and puppy food, puppy pads, and flea-rid medication. EPAR can be contacted by emailing them at mamoupound@yahoo.com. Jen Shaw, one of EPAR's primary volunteers, can also be reached on her Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/jen.shawvidrine

HSL also hopes that the $12,000 raised so far will be matched through in-kind contributions or by the donations of needed supplies and equipment. HSL urges those interested in making a donation to confer with local authorities before making and distributing any items. HSL plans to make its Louisiana Shelter Support Campaign an annual event that will attract national sponsors and donations from around the country in the future. To reach HSL, please call 901-268-4432. Photos courtesy of HSL and may be reproduced.

HSL is one of the largest animal protection organizations in the state and operates the Enoch J. Donaldson Animal Sanctuary in Mt. Hermon, Louisiana. For more information, please visit its website at www.humanela.org or its page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HumaneLA/?epa=SEARCH_BOX

