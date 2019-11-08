How do you get to Carnegie Hall? From Thibodaux, Louisiana? Just listen to this guy, he knows

THIBODAUX, La (WGNO) – At Nicholls State University, inside a rehearsal hall, Ethan Naquin knows.

Ethan knows how to handle an alto saxophone. That’s thanks to the lovely lady on piano.

That’s Ethan Naquin’s music teacher.

She’s “Miss Loretta” Andry.

Ethan Naquin is now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids.

Ethan is amazing because Ethan knows the answer to the question most musicians eventually get

That’s the question: how do you get to Carnegie Hall?

Wild Bill says, “other than practice, practice, practice, Ethan, how do you get to Carnegie Hall?”

Ethan Naquin knows and says, “it’s about 1,365 miles from Talbot Hall in on the campus of Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana to Carnegie Hall in New York City, so I went by plane.”

Wild Bill wonders, “first class?”

Ethan says, “no, business”

Wild Bill says, “there’s no business like show business.”

The proof’s in the pictures.

At just nineteen, Ethan wound up in a concert band of about 100 kids from around the world.

More than 18,000 auditioned to get to Carnegie Hall.

After that appearance, Ethan played the Sydney Opera House in Australia, another one of the world’s most famous stages.

Wild Bill observes, “this is your laboratory, Ethan Naquin!”

Ethan says, “well, one of them.”

His other Louisiana lab is around the corner.

Ethan Naquin is a biology student at Nicholls State University.

For a moment, setting aside his saxophone and studying to be a doctor.

From stage to stethoscope, Ethan Naquin says, “I want to make the world a better place.”

Ethan Naquin hears the sound of music all right. He feels the spotlight shining on his life. And he’s hitting all the high notes.

Ethan says, “for me, music and medicine are a lot alike, all about practice, practice and practice.”