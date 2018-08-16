Louisiana

High tech holiday light show coming to Audubon Zoo

Posted: Aug 15, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 15, 2018 10:38 PM CDT

NEW ORLEANS, La. - It was the kickoff for Audubon zoo lights... a spectacular, high tech holiday light display coming to the zoo this holiday season.

The nighttime event will transform sections of the zoo into a wonderland of lights.

Visitors will get into the spirit right when they walk in.. and it'll continue throughout the zoo.
   
Since this is an after-hours event, the zoo animals won't be part of "zoo lights."
  
But there will be life-sized, lit up versions of many of them, including a 19 by 19-foot peacock.

