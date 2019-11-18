Harvey man gets 80 years after shooting wife in front of kids

Live Now
Louisiana
HARVEY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to 80 years in prison for pleading guilty to fatally shooting his wife during an argument.

News outlets report 33-year-old Ray Farria accepted a deal Monday and plead guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife 30-year-old Dominique Farria.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators say Ray Farria accused Dominique Farria of contacting another man through Instagram a few days before her death.

Investigators say the two argued in a car while their four children watched.

Dominique Farria tried to drive away but Ray Farria climbed onto the hood of the car. When Dominique Farria stopped the car, Ray Farria fatally shot her through the windshield, striking her in the neck.

Farria also pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice and possession of a firearm

