Hard Rock workers, documents say shoring supports removed too soon

The top floors of the building pancaked on the morning of Oct. 12, eight days after the concrete was poured, killing three workers and injuring dozens more.

NEW ORLEANS, La. — The builders of the Hard Rock Hotel removed temporary support posts just three days after pouring heavy concrete on the building’s top floor, despite industry standards that say concrete should set for a bare minimum of two weeks, according to a steelworker who was on the 17th floor of the half-built hotel when it collapsed.

The worker, Belter Bermudez, said the concrete on the 18th floor was poured on Oct. 4, three days after a city building inspector deemed it “OK to pour.” The temporary supports were removed on Oct. 7, he said, even though the American Concrete Institute Standard No. 347 calls for concrete to cure for at least three weeks before such posts are taken out.

The industry guidelines say that shoring supports can be removed in as few as two weeks in certain cases. Those standards are industry-wide; they are also laid out in a project manual for Parkway Apartments, another multistory building being constructed in Mid-City by the same development team involved in the Hard Rock.

The contractor, Citadel Builders, cited its long record of safety, but did not address Burmudez’s claims directly.

“Citadel Builders has been in business for 16 years and has never been cited with a single OSHA violation,” the company said in a statement to WWL-TV.

“We work with a solid team of professional subcontractors and follow industry standards at every stage of our projects. There are concurrent, ongoing investigations into the October 12, 2019 accident at our Hard Rock site, and we eagerly await the results of those investigations.”