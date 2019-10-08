Live Now
Harassment lawsuit filed against former gov. aide

Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY)- A woman who alleges she was sexually harassed by one of Governor John Bel Edwards’ former top aides held a news conference today.
The alleged harassment happened about three and a half years ago when Juanita Washington worked for the governor’s office.
The claims are against Johnny Anderson.

Today, Governor Edwards was in Breaux Bridge and News 10 spoke to him about the lawsuit and the sexual harassment claims against Anderson.

He claimed the harassment complaint was resolved and no previous lawsuit had been filed. He said Anderson was terminated hours after the complaint surfaced.

Edwards noted that Washington’s attorney went on to endorse his campaign for reelection.

