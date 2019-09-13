Happy birthday Mike the Tiger

KLFY
by: Michael Scheidt
LSU Twitter
Mike the Tiger is 3 years old today.
In honor of my birthday, here’s a “Before” pic of me at 11 months old and 179 lbs. and an “After” pic of me at 3 years old and 410 lbs. So much for that “Freshman 15.” pic.twitter.com/JL9lGgR0Uq— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019
In honor of my birthday, here’s a “Before” pic of me at 11 months old and 179 lbs. and an “After” pic of me at 3 years old and 410 lbs. So much for that “Freshman 15.” pic.twitter.com/JL9lGgR0Uq
LSU followed that tweet up with this from the birthday boy:
Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y’all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat’s milk “cake” with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN— Mike VII (@MikeTheTiger) September 13, 2019
Happy 3rd Birthday to me! Y’all probably get yellow or chocolate cake while I get a frozen goat’s milk “cake” with oxtail bones for candles. Jealous? pic.twitter.com/qqToDGVzPN