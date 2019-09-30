Grand Isle State Park officials remind visitors no nudity

In a Facebook post published to the park’s page, park officials are reminding people that their park is not a nudist park.

“We’re all about family fun here at good ol’ Grand Isle State Park and that means you must keep your private regions hidden from public view,” the post read.

According to park officials, there have been a few incidents recently in which guests were allegedly involved in some inappropriate activities in one of the park’s bathhouses.

The post also outlined a report of a couple of guests being on the beach in their “birthday suits.”

Read the full post here.