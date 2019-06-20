Grambling State football player shot, brother killed in New Orleans

Grambling State University Athletics Darrell Clark

NEW ORLEANS, La. - Grambling State football player Darrell Clark and his younger brother were shot late Wednesday night in New Orleans.

News reports say Clark's younger brother was fatally wounded, while Clark, a rising senior wide receiver for the Tigers, was said to be in "stable" condition following surgery.

Grambling tight ends coach Darrell Kitchen confirmed the report early Thursday morning.

