Governor, First Lady cast ballot on second day of early voting

The trend of Louisiana voters casting their ballots early is rising, and
that includes candidates for governor.
Today Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards casted early ballots at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse in Amite.
One of the Republican challengers, Eddie Rispone, also voted early today.
Rispone marked his ballot at the archives building in Baton Rouge.
When early voting started Saturday, roughly 77,000 people cast their ballot.
That’s more than twice the number seen on “Day One” in the 2015 Governor’s race.
Early voting for the October election continues through Saturday.