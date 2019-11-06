Gov. John Bel Edwards holds rally to offset Trump visit to Monroe, Louisiana

Breaking News
FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2019, file photo, Gov. John Bel Edwards acknowledges his supporters as he comes out onstage for a debate with Eddie Rispone and Republican Rep. Ralph Abraham in Baton Rouge, La. Edwards is battling to hold onto the Democrats’ only governorship in the Deep South. (Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP, Pool, File)

MONROE, La. (The Advertiser)- Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards rallied his supporters in Monroe Wednesday morning to mitigate a Trump bump expected for his Republican opponent Eddie Rispone.

“Eddie knows he can’t win on issues,” Edwards said from a Monroe park as he was cheered on by hundreds. “That’s why he’s trying to make this election about Washington, D.C. I’ve always put Louisiana first.”

Edwards’ stump speech came hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s 7 p.m. Wednesday rally at the Monroe Civic Center, where thousands were already in line by midday.

Election Day is Nov. 16. Early voting is underway and continues through Saturday.

“Eddie Rispone is a bad candidate; that’s why he needs the president to come in and prop him up,” Edwards said.

Edwards called Rispone “a threat to all of higher education” and warned that Rispone would repeal the Medicaid expansion if elected.

The governor ushered in the Medicaid expansion with an executive order. More than 450,000 Louisianians have been insured through the expansion.

Rispone has said he would freeze Medicaid enrollment, not repeal it, but Edwards said the result would be the same.

“There’s a reason my opponent is calling in the president; it’s because my opponent doesn’t have a plan for Louisiana,” Edwards said.

Edwards told the crowd he expects Trump to “say some bad things about me tonight,” but dismissed it as partisan politics, saying he has worked with the president. “The president is going to do what the party asks of him,” Edwards said.

He also dismissed Trump’s criticism of Edwards as soft on the Second Amendment. Edwards is generally considered a staunch Second Amendment advocate.

“I know Phony Rispone has given (Trump) bad information,” Edwards said. “I don’t know of a single policy difference between me and the president on the Second Amendment.”

