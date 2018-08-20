Gov. Edwards discusses Louisiana Health Insurance Survey findings

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) - Governor Edwards provided the "the findings of the 2017 Louisiana Health Insurance Survey and Medicaid expansion’s impact on the uninsured rate" at a Monday morning news conference.

The news conference was held at the Louisiana State Capitol and Gov. Edwards stated that Medicaid expansion has cut the uninsured rate in half.

According to Governor Edwards, the 2017 Louisiana Health Insurance Survey showed "that Medicaid expansion, the federal/state health care program that provides health coverage for individuals with income less than 138 percent of the Federal Poverty Level, has decreased uninsured rates dramatically among adults and Louisianans are getting the care they need without delay."

The Governor's Office provided some highlights from the survey:

Medicaid expansion has contributed to a dramatic drop in uninsured non-elderly adults in Louisiana, from 644,217 (22.7 percent) in 2015 to 321,477 (11.4 percent) in 2017.

Uninsured rates remain very low for children, in line with recent trends. An estimated 28,990 children were uninsured in 2017, representing 2.4 percent of children.

Among survey respondents, 87 percent indicated that they did not delay care at any point in the prior 12 months.

If patterns of Medicaid coverage among adults follow the long-run patterns of Medicaid coverage among children in years after program expansion, uninsured rates may drop further in the coming years.

“Through Medicaid expansion, we are bringing our federal tax dollars back to Louisiana to save lives and improve health outcomes for the working poor people of our state,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “Not only are we saving hundreds of millions of dollars and creating thousands of jobs because of expansion, we are also saving lives by having more people insured.”

LSU's E. J. Ourso College of Business, Economics & Policy Research Group and the Manship School of Mass Communication and Public Policy Research Lab all participated in the survey.