BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA/WGMB)- He's not old enough just yet to drink and has not graduated from college just, but a local Iberville Parish teen is preparing to be sworn in as the youngest person to sit on the Iberville Parish Council.

Raheem Pierce is ready to jump into action in Iberville Parish. While most college freshmen watch the election, Pierce is part of it all. The 18-year-old will be the youngest member on the Plaquemine City Council District 6 seat, and he is not slowing down.