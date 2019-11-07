Live Now
ASCENSION PARISH: Four arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder

Louisiana
ASCENSION PARISH (NBC Local 33)(Fox 44) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of four suspects Wednesday on attempted murder and armed robbery charges.

Leon Taylor, 24, of Sorrento, Mason Nickens, 21, of Prairieville, Nicholas Dykes, 23, of Gonzales, and Caleb Brown, 25, of Baton Rouge were all booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The four are accused of robbing and injuring a 13-year-old male juvenile Tuesday night on Flamingo Road in Sorrento.

Authorities found the juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound from an apparent robbery.

Throughout the investigation, authorities later found all four suspects in a vehicle on Highway 22 in St. Amant.

Taylor, Nickens, Dykes were charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.

Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, armed robbery, and attempted first-degree murder.

No bond has been set yet for all four.

