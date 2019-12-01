Former head of Our Lady of Lake Foundation, John Paul Funes, reports to federal prison Monday

The former head of the OLOL Foundation, John Paul Funes, will report to a federal prison in Indiana on Monday, WAFB reports.

Funes, 50, has been assigned to the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute, Indiana, his attorney Walt Green confirmed.

The medium-security facility, 70 miles west of Indianapolis, is an 11-hour drive from Baton Rouge.

Funes was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in October after pleading guilty to embezzling nearly $800,000 over a seven-year period from Our Lady of the Lake Hospital’s nonprofit fundraising program.

A judge ordered him to report to prison by Dec. 2.

As part of his guilty plea, Funes paid back the money he embezzled from the Baton Rouge-based foundation.

The numerous crimes he committed included flying friends and family to LSU and Saints games on flights meant for hospital patients and stealing gift cards meant for cancer patients.

At his sentencing, Funes apologized to his former hospital colleagues, his family, and the victims.

“The crimes and sins I committed were a result of weakness,” Funes said. “I lived a culture of lies.”