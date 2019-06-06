Former Brusly ticket clerk accused of stealing over $80k, malfeasance in office

Carlisa C. Askins (Photo: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Carlisa C. Askins (Photo: West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - A former ticket clerk for the town of Brusly is accused of felony theft and malfeasance in office, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say Carlisa C. Askins was arrested on June 6, after an 18-month long investigation by the FBI and the Louisiana Office of the Legislative Auditor.

Askins, who worked for the town of Brusly for seven years, resigned the day after a legislative audit revealed two missing deposits.

The audit detailed that Askins was the clerk who had received ticket fines but there were no records of the deposit receipts.

Authorities say Brusly Mayor Scot Rhodes requested an internal audit that revealed $81,000 were missing from deposits of cash fines between 2015 and 2017.

Askins was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on charges of felony theft in excess of $25,000 and malfeasance in office.

Her bond was set at $25,000.00.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now