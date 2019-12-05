1  of  2
Fisherman discovers man’s body floating in Louisiana river

Louisiana

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities are trying to identify a body found floating in a Louisiana river.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office says a fisherman reported seeing the man’s body near the Red River South Marina on Wednesday morning. Lt. Bill Davis said in a statement that marine patrol deputies were nearby recovering a sunken boat when they received the call and were able to make it to the site quickly.

The parish corner’s office will perform an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The man hasn’t been identified. 

( Video courtesy of Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page )

