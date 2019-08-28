Fisherman dies after fall on board vessel

The Coast Guard is leading an investigation after a fisherman died after tumbling overboard from a fishing vessel.

It happened Wednesday morning in Intracoastal City.

The unidentified victim was reportedly working when he fell overboard a menhaden fishing vessel into the Gulf of Mexico.

Ocean Harvesters, the contracted company for Omega Protein, issued a statement after learning of the fisherman’s death.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our fisherman, and our sincerest thoughts are with his family,” Ocean Harvesters said in a statement.

A total of three fishermen reportedly went overboard while conducting fishing operations, with two of the men being rescued.

The company said it is still in the process of learning more about the incident. The Coast Guard is leading the investigation.

