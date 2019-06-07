FEMA denies individual storm assistance following deadly April tornado

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (The Shreveport Times)

NORTHWEST LOUISIANA (KSLA) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that it will not provide support for individuals affected by the April 24 - 25 tornadoes.

The announcement comes after the announcement that Lincoln, Morehouse and Union parishes would receive public assistance after the state declared it as a major disaster on June 3.

Individual Assistance Joint Preliminary Damage Assessments were done in early May, at the request of the state, by members of FEMA, GOHSEP and ArkLaTex officials. However, the results determined that the damage was not severe enough to warrant individual assistance.

The State of Louisiana can appeal the decision within 30 days from the official denial letter. If appealed, it should include additional information that would justify the need for federal assistance outside of the state’s resources.

The City of Ruston and Louisiana Tech were hit the hardest, following the tornado. A mother and her son were killed in their home during the storm.

