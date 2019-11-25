Live Now
Federal inmate in Louisiana sentenced in staff member attack

Louisiana
ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A federal inmate in Louisiana has been sentenced to additional time for assaulting a staff member in a prison kitchen.

U.S. Attorney David C. Joseph says 38-year-old Brandon L. Jones was sentenced to seven more years in prison on Friday for assaulting a federal officer at the U.S. Penitentiary in Pollock.

A Justice Department statement says Jones was an inmate there when he attacked the staff member in a kitchen area, slamming her into a table and throwing her to the floor.

The statement says the woman suffered multiple injuries and underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in her thumb.

News outlets report Jones pleaded guilty in August. He is currently serving more than 15 years for drug possession.

The FBI and U.S. Bureau of Prisons investigated.

