Federal Disaster Declaration amended to include additional assistance for parishes impacted by Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of the Gov.)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has amended Louisiana’s major disaster declaration to include additional assistance for parishes impacted by Hurricane Barry.

St. Landry Parish- Public Assistance

Categories A-G

Cameron Parish – Public Assistance

Categories A-B (including direct federal assistance)

Pointe Coupee and St. Martin Parishes- Public Assistance

Categories C-G (previously approved for A-B, direct federal assistance)

The Public Assistance categories are as follows:

• Category A: Debris Removal.

• Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.

• Category C: Roads and Bridges.

• Category D: Water Control Facilities.

• Category E: Buildings and Equipment.

• Category F: Utilities.

• Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items

Note: The state earlier submitted an amendment request to FEMA for this disaster declaration based on additional damage assessment data. It includes a request for St. Tammany Parish to receive Categories A-B.

That portion of the amendment request is still pending.

A total of 25 parishes have now been in included in the declaration.

Click here for the major disaster declaration approved by President Trump on August 27.

Click here to read about the five parishes that were added to the declaration on October 2.