Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Federal Disaster Declaration amended to include additional assistance for parishes impacted by Hurricane Barry

Louisiana
Posted: / Updated:
fema_225010

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Current Storms

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 1

Storm 2

Storm 2

Storm 3

Storm 3

Storm 4

Storm 4

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of the Gov.)- The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has amended Louisiana’s major disaster declaration to include additional assistance for parishes impacted by Hurricane Barry.

St. Landry Parish- Public Assistance

Categories A-G

Cameron Parish – Public Assistance

Categories A-B (including direct federal assistance)

Pointe Coupee and St. Martin Parishes- Public Assistance

Categories C-G (previously approved for A-B, direct federal assistance)

The Public Assistance categories are as follows:

• Category A: Debris Removal.
• Category B: Emergency Protective Measures.
• Category C: Roads and Bridges.
• Category D: Water Control Facilities.
• Category E: Buildings and Equipment.
• Category F: Utilities.
• Category G: Parks, Recreational Facilities and Other Items

Note: The state earlier submitted an amendment request to FEMA for this disaster declaration based on additional damage assessment data. It includes a request for St. Tammany Parish to receive Categories A-B.

That portion of the amendment request is still pending.

A total of 25 parishes have now been in included in the declaration. 

Click here for the major disaster declaration approved by President Trump on August 27.

Click here to read about the five parishes that were added to the declaration on October 2. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Sidebar

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: