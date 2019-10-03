Federal adjustments impact SNAP benefits

BATON ROUGE (D.C.F.S.) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that went into effect on October 1 will mean a slight increase in benefits for most Louisiana families, while allowing others on the cusp of eligibility to begin receiving assistance.

Each year, USDA adjusts the SNAP monthly allotments based on certain food costs included in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Benefits

Increases in SNAP’s maximum monthly food allotments for FFY 2019-2020 vary depending on the number of people in the household. For example, the maximum allotment for a family of one is increasing from $192 to $194 per month, while a family of four will see their benefits increase by $4 per month, from $642 to $646.

Household Size Oct. 1, 2018 Oct. 1, 2019 Change

1 $192 $194 $2

2 $353 $355 $2

3 $505 $509 $4

4 $642 $646 $4

5 $762 $768 $6

6 $914 $921 $7

7 $1,011 $1,018 $7

8 $1,155 $1,164 $9

Each additional person + $144 + $146 $2

he minimum monthly allotment is increasing from $15 to $16.

These changes will primarily impact those with no income who receive the maximum benefit amount.

Income Limits and Deductions

SNAP’s income eligibility standards and allowable deductions, which are based on the federal poverty level and adjusted annually based on overall inflation, are increasing. However, standard utility allowances, which are based on the average cost to heat and cool a home, decreased slightly, as did the standard telephone allowance.

The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,354 (up $38) and a net monthly income limit of $1,041 (up $29), while a family of four will be limited to gross monthly income of $2,790 (up $70) and net monthly income of $2,146 (up $54).

Household Size Maximum Gross Monthly Income

1 $1,354

2 $1,832

3 $2,311

4 $2,790

5 $3,269

6 $3,748

7 $4,227

8 $4,705

Each additional person + $479

The resources limit for eligible households including at least one person who is age 60 or older, or is disabled, will remain unchanged at $3,500. The limit for all other eligibile households will remain unchanged at $2,250.

The monthly standard deduction is increasing by $3 or $6 per month, depending on household size, and the shelter cap value will increase by $17, to $569. As a result of these increases, some SNAP clients who are not currently receiving the monthly maximum or minimum allotment may see an increase in their monthly benefits beginning October 1.

For answers to some frequently asked questions, visit www.dcfs.la.gov/snapqa.