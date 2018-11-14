Family of slain pizza delivery driver reacts

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) - Just two days of working at Domino’s Pizza, Lester McGee’s mother, Cheryl Harris, says her son was more than a delivery driver.

“I just want everybody to remember him as that loving, quiet, shy, friendly, heart-warming, thoughtful person that he was," says Harris. "He had love for everyone. He was a people-person.”

As for Lester and his mother’s last conversation, she didn’t expect that to be their last one.

“On Friday he called and said, “I got my shirts for Domino’s!", he was excited about that.”

Surveillance footage caught two alleged suspects during the incident. Now a cash reward of $8,500 is being offered for any information leading to an arrest.

While coping with their loss, the family now holds on tight to their memories and hope for justice.

“My son lost his life, and his three kids lost their dad. He has a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old, and a 3-year-old. They’re never going to see their dad ever again in life. All we need is justice for him,” says McGee’s mother.

“Not just my family, but families all over this city deserve closure. We’re tax-paying people and we deserve for our police department to work in a manner to bring closure to these cases," according to Lester Smith, the victim’s uncle.

The family will be hosting a “Stop the Violence” rally where McGee was killed at the Woodlawn Terrace apartments. The event will be Thursday, November 15, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.