Family of man killed by WBRSO deputy planning to file lawsuit Wednesday

Lawyers representing the man shot and killed by a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy say they’re planning on filing a lawsuit Wednesday in response to the deadly shooting of Josef Richardson.
Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will join Richardson’s family at a news conference at noon on Wednesday to announce the lawsuit. Crump, and co-counsel Ron Haley will also ask for an independent examination of the gun used in the shooting.
Richardson was shot and killed in July after deputies responded to a Port Allen motel with a search warrant for drugs. A coroner’s report later found that Richardson was shot in the back of the neck.
Richardson’s lawyers say they want questions answered about how the gun used by the deputy was handled in the days and weeks following the shooting.