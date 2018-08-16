Louisiana

Entergy wants to charge Louisiana customers for lost revenue from 2016 floods

Posted: Aug 16, 2018 12:36 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 16, 2018 06:11 PM CDT

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A major electric utility wants to recover nearly $6 million in revenue lost in the flooding in Louisiana in 2016.

The Advocate of Baton Rouge reported that Entergy has asked Louisiana regulators to allow it to impose a surcharge on the bills of nearly 468,000 customers in 20 parishes even if they never missed a payment.

The surcharge would recover the amounts not collected because of state orders not shut off the lights or assess late fees on people flooded out of their homes.

More than 20 inches of rain fell over two days starting Aug. 12, 2016. Several rivers and bayous backed water into about 109,000 homes and 6,000 businesses.

The Public Service Commission prevented utilities from disconnecting service for nonpayment because of the flooding.

