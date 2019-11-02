Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Early voting begins today for Louisiana runoff election

Louisiana

by: John Walton

Posted: / Updated:

Candidate Eddie Rispone sits on set before the start of the Louisiana Governor’s runoff debate, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Louisiana Public Broadcasting in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Early voting is underway for the runoff election for Louisiana Governor.

Incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards is facing Republican Eddie Rispone in the November 16 election.

A recent Nexstar Media poll showed a tight race between Edwards and Rispone. The two faced off earlier this week in the one and only runoff debate on LPB.

Also on the November 16 ballot is the runoff race between Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin and Democrat Gwen Collins-Greenup.

State Senator Ryan Gatti is facing a challenge from fellow Republican Robert Mills for the District 36 Senate seat.

Tammy Phelps and Daryl Joy Walters, both Democrats, face one another in the State House 3 race.

Shreveport voters will also decide on the $186 million bond proposal. Voters in Springhill and Minden will decide on alcohol propositions.

Voters wishing to cast their ballots early can do so starting Saturday and continuing through Nov. 9, except on Sunday. Early voting runs from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily at parish registrar of voters offices or other designated locations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Mainly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
41°F A clear sky. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
40°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar